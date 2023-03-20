You are safe, police tell Lagos residents

The Lagos police command, Monday assured residents of their safety, advising them to go about their legitimate businesses without fear.

The assurance came at a time when a certain political gladiator threatened to cause violence and break down of law in the state.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Command, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu while reacting to the purported report making rounds on the social media noted: “It has been brought to the notice of the Management of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command Headquarters Onikan Lagos that there’s a message making rounds on social media that supporters of certain political gladiator are threatening to cause violence, breakdown of law and order, disrupt social activities, molest, kill and intimidate members of the public.

“The Assistant Inspector General of Police of the Zone 2 Command headquarters Onikan Lagos, AIG Abiodun S. Alabi, therefore, finds it imperative to clear the air and inform members of the public to disregard the publication and go about their lawful businesses without any fear of intimidation as safety of their lives and properties is assured.

“We, therefore, enjoin all good people and residents of Lagos and Ogun states to be rest assured of their safety at all times as the Nigeria Police Force is on top of the situation.”



