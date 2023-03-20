‘You all need to learn from Seyi Makinde.’ Actress, Yemi Bakare tells politicians

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Nollywood actress, Yemi Bakare has sent a message to Nigerian politicians, urging them to learn from re-elected governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde.

Recall that Makinde polled the highest number of votes in the Oyo governorship polls to win his re-election bid.

Reacting to the victory of the governor, the actress said that the Oyo governor is a paradigm of a people-leader.

She stressed how the people of the state began celebration and praise-singing his name before the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC officially declared him winner.

The actress said that such demonstration of approval is an evidence that the people are not ignorant, instead they know what they want.

Bakare urged other politicians to learn from him, by ensuring that they give a good account of themselves in their first term in office.

She wrote, “Dear Politicians y’all needs to learn from GOV SEYI MAKINDE of OYO STATE, his people love him because he’s a good man and they started jubilating, chanting his name even before INC starts counting all the results

“Now that you know the citizens know better and they deserve the very best y’all need to sit tight and do better

“Don’t always wait till your tenure is almost over before you start doing the needful in other to use it to contest for 2nd term!

“We’re not dump and we don’t have Amnesia so we’ll always remember everything you do and hold you accountable!

“Don’t get too comfortable because of today’s win, work for the people as promised and see how you’ll be accepted with love and no struggles.