Yoruba youths disown Afenifere’s endorsement of LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Yoruba youth group, Oodua Youth Parliament, OYP, has dissociated itself from the endorsement of Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour by Supo Shonibare-led Afenifere in Lagos state.

The group added that the factional Afenifere leaders neither speak for nor represent the Yoruba, but fighting for their selfish interest.

In a statement issued by the group’s Speaker, Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, OYP expressed its support for the re-election of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and its readiness to mobilised youth support for the project.

According to Aare Oyeniyi, “It’s unfortunate that this factional Afenifere group that is supposed to rally round and ensure yoruba victory in Lagos are now rooting for a Labour Party candidate with questionable identity in Lagos for their selfish interest.

“We therefore advise them ‘factional Afenifere’ to stay away from southwest politics if they won’t protect the interest of yoruba race.

” In Igboland, it is considered an abomination to see a Yoruba or Hausa dominate their politicking. Neither have we ever heard in history that the Ohanaezes declare for a yoruba to govern Anambra nor a Hausa to rule Imo state.

“Oodua youths is therefore warning the factional Afenifere to stay away from southwest politics and don’t complicate matters for us. The real Afenifere widely recognized in the yoruba land is led by Pa Fasoranti.

“To this end, we hereby declare total support for Governor Sanwolu in his bid to govern Lagos state for second term and we are mobilising one million votes for him in this coming election. We are confident of his victory in Lagos because he has acheived a lot within his four years in office”, it stated