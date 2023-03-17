Yobe govt charges residents on peaceful elections

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has urged the people of the state to conduct themselves peacefully for hitch-free elections in the state.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Governorship and State Assembly elections, the Governor noted that Yobe state remains a politically peaceful state with no history of political violence.



I’m a release by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni said “We should always lead the path and remain role models of democracy and peaceful electioneering in Nigeria.”



The Governor urged the electorate to build on the successes recorded in previous elections for a successful exercise across the state.



“We must not derail from our very successful and excellent record of conducting peaceful elections in Yobe state,” Governor Buni said.



He assured support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agents, and all stakeholders to ensure the success of the elections.

“We are a united family and politics must never divide us to fight against each other” Governor Buni appealed.