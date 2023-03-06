Yobe conditionally lifts ban on motorcycles 11 years after

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

The Yobe State Government has lifted the ban on the use of motorcycles in seven Local Government Areas.

According to the Government, the development is sequel to an improvement in security in the said local government.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Monday by Special Adviser on Security Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), in Damaturu, the state capital.

According to the statement, the ban on the riding of motorcycle is lifted with effect from 6th March, 2023 in the seven local government areas of Zone ‘A’ which include: Bursari, Damaturu, Geidam, Gujba, Gulani, Tarmuwa and Yunusari.

“The ban is lifted with the following conditions:

“Motorbikes are to operate between 6am and 6pm daily.

“Motorbikes are not to be used for commercial purposes ‘Achaba’.

“There will be no conveyance of passengers on motorbikes. Only a rider will be allowed without any other person on the motorbike.

“There should be proper registration, licensing, and documentation of all motorbikes and riders in the affected LGAs by the Yobe State Road Traffic Management Agency, YOROTA, and the Yobe State Vehicle Licensing Authority,” the statement read.

Other conditions are that: all owners of motorcycles are to operate within their respective local governments only and there should be no conveyance of passengers as violators of these conditions would be sanctioned in accordance with extant rules and regulations.

The statement further directed all security agencies to monitor and ensure strict compliance with the directives.

Recall that the ban on the use of motorcycles in the state was due to Boko Haram insurgency in the last 11 years, but the relative security being enjoyed across the 17 local government areas of the state has made it possible for the state government to lift the ban.