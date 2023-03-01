Yakasai wants Tinubu to run all-inclusive government

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

98-year-old Tanko Yakasai has issued a congratulatory message to Nigerians for the successful conduct of the presidential election in Nigeria calling on Bola Ahmad Tinubu, the president elect to run an all-inclusive government.

Yakasai stated this in a statement he issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday following the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate as the winner.

The nonagenarian also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a job well done and the Federal Government for giving it the needed support.

“To the umpire, I congratulate INEC for the wonderful elections and their resolve to ensure that the will of the majority of the people is always respected and upheld. I charge them to do more during the forthcoming Gubernatorial and state assembly elections.

“To those who contested and lost, I urge you all in the spirit of democratic tenants and our National interest to embrace the outcome and congratulate the winner. As in every election, there has to be a winner and a loser.

“Last but not least, my call is to the winner, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am sending my congratulations to you for this well-deserved victory and I urge you to run an all-inclusive Government that will give every Nigerian from all parts of the country a sense of belonging.

“This election has shown Democracy is evolving and consolidating in Nigeria and I urge the President-elect to re-introduce the strategy of National Development Plan which is universally accepted as a panacea for Nation Building,” he said.