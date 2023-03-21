‘Yahoo boy’ arraigned, jailed for $26,020, N104m love scam

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command, has arraigned an Internet fraudster widely known as ‘yahoo boy’ Aisosa Kelvin Orhue, before Justice C.E. Nwecheonwu of the FCT High Court, Kuje, Abuja on a three count charge bordering on love scam.

One of the counts reads, “that you, Aiosa Kelvin Orhue (aka Fredrick Leonard) sometime in 2021, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, by false pretense and with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N104,000,000 (One Hundred and Four Million Naira) only from one Cheryldene Cook, that you are one Frederick Leonard who is in love with her and you made her to believe that you are going to marry her which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 1 (1)(a) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively.”

Another count read: “Orhue (aka Fredrick Leonard), still claiming to be in love with Cherydene Cook and using the Instagram handle @burgerde defrauded her of the sum of $26,020 (Twenty Six Thousand and Twenty Dollars) only, an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 321 and 322 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990 respectively.”

A statement issued by EFFC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren on Tuesday, said the defendant, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Nwechonwu consequently convicted and sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N1, 000,000 (One Million Naira) only.

He is also to forfeit a three bedroom semi-detached duplex located in Edo state, a Lexus E350 saloon car, the sum of N19,000,000 (Nineteen Million Naira Only) domiciled in Zenith Bank Account number 2256646614, all furniture in above mentioned house, the sum of $1,858.67 (One Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty Eight Dollars, Sixty Seven Cents) domiciled in Access Bank account number 1605720548, the sum of $1,000 (One Thousand Dollars only) domiciled in Access Bank account number 1478704498, iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung A31.

All items are to be forfeited to the Federal Government in restitution to the victim.