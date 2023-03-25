Yahaya Bello urges APC governorship aspirants to shun divisive tendencies

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has urged governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC in the state to focus on their strengths in wooing party members ahead of its primary election scheduled for April.

Bello gave the advice in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja, signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Mr Kingsley Fanwo.

The governor warned against divisive tendencies that could jeopardise the interest of the party and undermine the peace and unity that the ruling party had been known for in the state under his leadership.

Bello was specifically reacting to the seeming back and forth on the suspension of a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) from the state, Murtala Yakubu.

The governor reiterated that the party would ensure a fair playing ground for the best candidate to emerge in the primary election.

He expressed confidence that APC would win the governorship election with a wide margin in November.

The governor wished all the governorship aspirants a successful screening exercise,

“The attention of Bello has been drawn to a series of publications on the suspension or not of a member of the APC in Kogi, Hon. Murtala Yakubu.

“The governor, as the leader of our great party in Kogi, warns against bickerings that can undermine the peace and unity that the APC has been known for under his leadership.

”The governor has, therefore, directed all aspirants in the forthcoming governorship primaries in the state to focus on their strengths in wooing party members and refrain from divisive tendencies in the interest of the party.

“Our party will ensure a fair playing ground for the best candidate to emerge in the primary election and together we shall win the governorship election, with a wide margin, in November.

“Governor Yahaya Bello wishes all aspirants successful screening.”