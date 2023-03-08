Wunmi Toriola speaks on alleged affair with Toyin Abraham’s husband, ex

Nollywood Actress Wunmi Toriola has reacted to reports of having alleged love affairs with colleague, Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kola Ajeyemi.

Toriola’s reaction was in response to controversial blogger, Gistlover’s post on social media speculating that the actress was having a secret affair with Ajeyemi who is also an actor.

The blogger uploaded a side-by-side photo of Toyin Abraham and Wumi Toriola.

In the comment section, many insinuated that Wumi had slept with Kolawole.

An Instagram user identified as sublove_alexg claimed that Wumi slept with Kolawole Ajeyemi, but she had apologised to Toyin.

In response, Wumi Toriola via a lengthy post on her Instagram page shut down the report.

The movie star tagged the report false, diabolic, and evil, which is intended at spoiling her name.

According to her, she didn’t date Kolawole Ajeyemi nor with Toyin’s ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson.

Wumi questioned why the blogger’s fans are fixated on tarnishing people’s image and causing continuous rancour.

She wrote;

“This morning, my attention was called to a diabolical comment on Gistlover blog that I slept with a colleague’s husband.

Not only is the comment false, it is diabolical, evil and intended to soil my name.

Not only did I not sleep with the said person’s present husband, I did not have any intimate relationship with her former husband as well.

I do not know why this person’s fans are fixated on continuous tarnishing of my image and bent in causing continuous rancour, but I do know that this is the last time I will be responding to anything regarding this person.

I have moved in. I a focusing only on the future and just want to make movies. By the way, my next production is Queen Lateefah for the big platforms. That is what I will be putting my energy on henceforth, not responding to people whose only goal is to see me downfall.

I will not fall or fail as along as God is in the throne. God is the greatest and to him alone will I continue to owe my sustenance”.