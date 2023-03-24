Women in Trucking: Ikevuje calls for women’s support to expand economy

Augusta Heavens Ikevuje, Nigerian serial entrepreneur and MBA candidate with CT. Bauer College of the Business University of Houston recently revealed how women’s participation in the heavy trucking business can help widen and contribute to the economic growth of the country.

In a press statement to mark the International women’s day, Augusta noted that trucking, despite being a male-dominated activity, has been leveraged by courageous women in thriving economies outside Africa.

“Trucking has been with us for a very long time, this is because humans devised a means of transferring items that were heavier than human physical energy can carry. Trucks range from box trucks to trucks with tanks, dump trucks, and 18-wheelers. The first licensed female truck driver was Lillie Elizabeth Drennan in 1929. In 1920 Luella Bates was credited for being the first female commercial truck driver. She was a promotional driver and drove model B trucks, she was also known for being a mechanic and a truck instructor”.

“A shift in women’s involvement in truck driving came after World War II, right after the war there was an increased need to move things, and there were significant gaps for driving delivery trucks and heavy-duty transportation this gave an opportunity for women to step in and close these obvious gaps”.

“Heavy-duty trucking has increasingly been male-dominated, in developed economies we have seen significant participation of women in this industry. There is an average of 15% representation of women in this space”.

“Women in heavy-duty trucking in Nigeria Women’s participation in the trucking industry in Nigeria is only about 1% compared to about 15% in developed economies. This is an untapped area that has the potential of unlocking and creating more wealth for families in our country”.

Highlighting some of the merits the economy can benefit from women’s participation in truck driving, she added, “New job creation: There are many aspects of this industry that are untapped. Having women drive trucks will provide them with a decent wage and in turn impact positively in their family lives.

“Furthermore, there is a great possibility of owning the truck after some years of participation. She could be an owner driver which means she owns it and drives it for herself, or she owns it and gives another female driver to operate. On a larger scale, she can also grow to have a fleet of trucks and create employment opportunities for

the community”.

“Increase productivity: Women are skilled with diligence and attention to detail, by having more women in the trucking industry will increase productivity and translate to higher revenues for businesses and the economy.

“Contribution to GDP: The trucking industry contributes significantly to the GDP of Nigeria. By increasing women’s participation in the industry, the country can benefit from increased revenues and taxes, which can help to fund infrastructure development and other important public services”.

Despite the huge benefits, she noted how challenging the schlepping business could be for women trying to fit in.

“Women in the trucking industry in Nigeria face several challenges, including social stigma”, she said

“In Nigeria truck driving is often seen as a male profession, and women who work as truck drivers may face discrimination and social stigma. Our country is adorned with very many cultural undertones, and female truck driving is traditionally not accepted in our society. Most husbands will not be very comfortable with their wives

driving eighteen-wheeler trucks. Only a few fathers will want their daughters to be behind those wheels. Some encouraging results we have seen are in homes where the head of the home supports the dreams and aspirations of the women in his households”.

She continued: “Also, most roads across the country are dilapidated and do not encourage long hauls. This brings a compounded risk matrix to a female driver. The bad road condition breeds hot spots for insecurity and avenue for accidents”.

“Lack of access to finance is another challenge. A typical MACK truck head cost about Eighteen million naira. A bank loan officer will feel that a male counterpart asking for the same loan, will utilize it better than the female applicant in the same business”.

“Harassment and violence: Women truck drivers in Nigeria may face harassment and violence on the road which may impact their safety and well-being. Male drivers face some violence arising from theft, and communal clashes. Women are likely to face additional risks like rape and assault”.

Amongst other challenges, she also complained about the lack of support networks available to women compared to their male counterparts.

“Women also lack support networks within the trucking industry making it challenging for them to network, find mentors and build a relationship with other professionals. Though we have seen a few networking organizations and some that are linked to some international affiliates. These organizations promote women’s participation in the industry, but the unique condition of our dear country Nigeria is not parallel to the conditions in developed communities”.

“To get our country set to reap the benefits of women’s participation in the heavy-duty trucking industry we need the full participation of the government, organizations, the private sector, women’s groups, and many other interest groups. Overall, increasing woman’s participation in the trucking industry can help boost economic growth and development in Nigeria. It can create jobs, improve productivity, support local businesses, and contribute to the country’s GDP”.