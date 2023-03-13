Women in Netherlands protest violation of Pakistan women’s rights

Pakistani citizens living in the Netherlands organised a protest march against the violation of the human rights of women in Pakistan.

‘Action Committee for Christian Rights’, ‘Overseas Pakistani Christian Alliance’ and ‘Global Human Rights Defense’ participated in the march.



These organisations stated that “Crimes against women such as rapes, murders, domestic violence, forced marriages, forced religious conversions, etc. are common in Pakistan.

“Most of the victims of forced marriages and forced religious conversions are from minority communities.



“The situation of Hindus and Christians in Pakistan has become extremely pathetic. Young women from minority communities are kidnapped, forcefully converted to Islam and finally forced into a marriage.

“The parents of these young women often lose the legal fight against the perpetrators.”