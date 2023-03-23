Women in Maritime and Energy Awards partner UN for 2nd edition

In furtherance of its vision to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in the maritime and energy industries, Women in Maritime and Energy Awards is proud to announce their partnership with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for their second edition holding Friday, 31st March, 2023, at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

Speaking on the partnership, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria & ECOWAS, noted that the partnership with the Women in Maritime & Energy Awards is part of the UN Women’s efforts to support and promote women’s participation in the maritime and energy sectors which are historically male dominated.

Eyong who will be delivering the keynote speech at the second edition of the event said: “I am sincerely thankful for this precious invitation and partnership, as these are some of the industries that we would like to feminize with as much as possible.”

On her part, the Chairperson, Women in Maritime & Energy Awards Advisory Board, Mrs. Chizoba Anyika, noted that “the Maritime & Energy industries in recent times have witnessed the exceptional and significant contribution of women in accelerating business results while making their mark in both industries.

“Interest in the awards have been very high and receptive and no doubt, that everyone who is on the list for this year’s awards have strategically contributed immensely to their industries.

“Women in Energy and Maritime Awards is an initiative created to extol the brilliant contributions of leading Female Professionals and CEO’s in the Maritime Industry and across the entire value chain of the Energy sector as well as their male counterparts and Organizations who champion and support them.

“The Awards Gala is positioning itself as Africa’s premier event to celebrate and recognize the sterling achievements of women across the Maritime & Energy business whilst creating a platform for knowledge sharing in accelerating women’s participation in both industries.”

The awards ceremony will feature keynote speeches by Beatrice Eyong, the Country Representative for UN Women Nigeria and other industry stakeholders, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for industry professionals and attendees.