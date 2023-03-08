Woman faces murder charges for stabbing five children in US 

By Biodun Busari

A woman, Shamaiya Dyonshana Hall, has been charged for capital murder for stabbing five children in which three are dead in Ellis County, Texas, in the United States, last week Friday.

The two other children are seriously wounded and receiving treatment in a hospital.

Hall is a 25-year-old mother who resides in Forney and was arrested on March 3, after police found the children.

According to CBS News, the authorities confirmed later that she is their mother of the stabbed children.

Hall has been charged with three counts of capital murder and detained at the Wayne McCollum Detention Center. Her bond has been set at $2 million for each charge.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said earlier that day, Child Protective Services went to a home in the 300 block of Harris St. to conduct a home visit. During the visit, the CPS Investigator decided to remove the children from the home. They called 911 at about 4:00 p.m.

Italy police arrived at the scene at about 4:05 p.m. An officer discovered that there were five critically injured children inside the home.

Italy is a small town (unlike Italy – the European country) in Ellis County, near Dallas, in the US.

A 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old twins – one boy and one girl – were found dead inside the house. A 4-year-old boy and 13-month-old girl were both seriously injured and were rushed to the hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hall not long after.

So far, police have not said why CPS was conducting a home visit. It also remains unclear when the children were allegedly stabbed.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Italy community came together to hold a candlelight vigil for the children as family and friends grieved.

“This is shocking. This is very shocking. This is not normal for Italy,” Billy Turner said. “I just pray that we come together on this.”

Members of the community are already feeling the pain left by this tragedy. Italy ISD said in a statement on Saturday:

“Words cannot express the overwhelming grief felt by the district and community hearing of such a tragedy. We are a tight-knit small community and as such, many students will be impacted by this incident.”

Counselors will be available to children at nearby Stafford Elementary next week.

When reached for comment, Texas CPS said:

“We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why.”

Hall’s twin sister Troyshaye has also been accused of fatally stabbing a child. She was arrested in June 2021 after she allegedly stabbed a 7-year-old girl to death. Both women apparently have lengthy criminal histories.

The investigation is ongoing.