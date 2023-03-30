Woman arraigned in Makurdi for battering 13-year-old help

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A 57 year old woman, Mrs. Ahemen Jam has been arraigned before a Makurdi Magistrate Court for alleged criminal conspiracy, assault and causing grievous hurt on her house help, 13 years old Kpamor Jir.

The accused and her son, Ornguga Jam were alleged to have repeatedly battered the help and inflicting cuts on his buttocks.

At the mention of the case, the Prosecting Police Officer, Inspector Jonah Olutu told the court that the E’ Division Police Station in Makurdi on March 24, 2023 received a distress call alerting the Station of the battering of the boy by the accused.

Olutu said “the Police swung into action and took the victim to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH where he is receiving treatment.”

He disclosed that during Police investigation, it was discovered that the injury was inflicted on the boy between March 17 amd 24 March, 2023 by the accused who beat him daily with electric cable.

“The suspect who brought the said boy from Konshsha, Local Government Area, LGA, of the state did not take him to any hospital for medical attention. And she was still compelling the victim to always fetch water for her and her son before neighbors discovered the wound and raised the alarm.”

The Prosecutor said the woman was arrested for committing the crime while her son fled.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 97, 266 and 248 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

Meanwhile the accused pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to her. Her Counsel Dk Iorhemba made an oral application for her bail.

The trial Magistrate, John Iorshe in his ruling urged the Counsel to make a formal bail application for his client “since the offences are not capital in nature.”

He remanded Mrs. Jam at the Federal Correctional Facility Yaikyor, Makurdi until her bail was perfected and adjourned hearing to May 17, 2023.