Wizpec, Boyblizz deliver afro-melodies to create joint album, ‘Good Things Take Time’

Following a successful release of the 2022 EP, afrocentric singer & song writer born Okoro Opeoluwa Michael, popularly known as Wizpec, announced the release of a joint album with Boyblizz which embodies an emotion which the two artists describe as a piece of their mind.

Wizpec who started his musical career at the age of 13, expressed his thoughts on success, as this album which is titled after the long, hard, rough experience faced while gunning for success – Good Things Take Time (GTTT) takes us through the artist life growing up and now what he describes as “His Time.”

The 18 tracked joint album which is set for release on the 24th of March 2023 gives listeners a strong afro beat & highlife fusion. One of the key elements that is eminent in the album are the feel good frequencies and vibrations that would make your head pop, it is no doubt that GTTT the album is a piece you should look forward to.