Wizkid releases ‘Money & Love’ video

WizKid has dropped the visuals for “Money & Love” from his More Love, Less Ego album.

The video was directed by DK and featured Wiz painting a picture while surrounded by stunning beautiful women.

A shirtless Wiz also shows off his artistic talents, painting his muse on a rooftop before revealing his masterpiece.

He previously released a visualizer for the song, which can be found on More Love, Less Ego. The album, which dropped in November, features appearances from Don Tolliver, Shenseea, Skepta, Skillibeng, and Ayra Starr.

Wizkid will be on hand at the largest exhibition of one of the fastest-expanding genres in the world, Afro Nation. Afro Nation takes the next step with Afro Nation Miami 2023, its first festival in the continental United States, after a string of lucrative events in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean.