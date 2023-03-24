Wild Africa Fund Partners with Laycon to raise awareness against illegal bushmeat in Nigeria

Wild Africa Fund is delighted to partner with Laycon Cares Foundation and its client, Nigerian Musician Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, known as Laycon, to raise awareness about the illegal bushmeat trade in Nigeria.

Laycon, under the imprints of his foundation, Laycon Cares Foundation, will work with Wild Africa Fund as its Nigerian ambassador to protect Nigeria’s declining wildlife population. He joins other influential Nigerian ambassadors such as musicians Davido, Mayorkun, and footballer Alex Iwobi.

“The Laycon Cares Foundation (LCF) is thrilled to be working with Wild Africa Fund to raise awareness about poaching and habitat destruction,” the LCF said. “The survival of our wildlife is essential to the survival of our planet, and one of LCFs objectives is to ensure the continued existence of our animal and plant life.”

Laycon started his music career at a tender age but officially began in 2014 when he performed at a Coke Studio event in his alma mater, the University of Lagos. After graduating in 2016, he released his first EP, Young Black, and Gifted, which aided him in testing the waters and getting feedback on his craft.

In 2019, Laycon signed his first professional music deal with Fierce Nation record label. The following year, he released his second EP, Who Is Laycon, to critical acclaim with his hit single “Fierce” featuring Nigerian rappers, Reminisce and Chinko Ekun.

In April 2021, Laycon released his first album, Shall We Begin? It debuted on the Nigerian iTunes album chart and in over 30 countries.

“My objective in life is to impact my society and the world. With the influence I have gained over time, I now have a duty to use it to bring about positive change,” Laycon said.

“For this reason, I couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with the Wild Africa Fund and the Laycon Cares Foundation to inform the general public about the importance of protecting our planet and the most effective means of doing so.”

“We are excited to have Laycon onboard as our latest Nigerian ambassador”, said Wild Africa Fund’s Nigeria Representative, Festus Iyorah.

“Laycon has built a unique and competent brand that has resonated with many Nigerians over the last few years. Our collaboration with him will increase awareness about the need to conserve Nigeria’s amazing wildlife,” Iyorah said.