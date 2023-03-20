Wike salutes Makinde, Mohammed, Sanwo-Olu on guber victories

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike has congratulated Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Sen Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) on their re-election.

With Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, also certain of succeeding Wike in the results coming out, the governor in a Tuesday statement by his Media Aide, Kelvin Ebiri, said, “I am excited by the cheering news of the resounding re-election of governors Makinde, Mohammed and Sanwo-Olu.

“I am pleased to express to Your Excellencies the most sincere fraternal congratulations. I look forward to us consolidating the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our States and peoples.”

Governor Wike urged the governors to use the election for their second tenure in office to continue to create a better life, and prosperity for all their peoples.