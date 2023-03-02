Video: ‘Wike, now my friend’, Asari Dokubo celebrates Tinubu’s victory

Former Niger Delta militants leader, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has celebrated the emergence of Bola Tinubu as President-elect.

In the video circulating on Thursday, people were seen alongside Dokubo dancing and singing songs while celebrating Tinubu’s victory.

He also mocked former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, noting he has been put to shame.

Addressing the people, Asari said, “How will the traitors feel? How is Ameachi feeling in his house? Wike na man. Wike no be my friend o.

“He be my enemy before but now he be my friend. Wike na man, him be Agu ne chemba. him bi odogwu, him bi ebube dike. Amaechi don fail.”