Wike/Dokpesi Faceoff: AIT/Ray Power Port Harcourt station receives demolition notice

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Government has issued Daar Communications, owners of African Independent Television/Ray Power notice to vacate the land housing it’s Port Harcourt transmission station or have it demolished within 48 hours.

The development is believed to be induced by lingering political feud between Governor Nyesom Wike and Daar Communications owner, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, but the governor has maintained AIT/Ray Power has no title to the expansive premises it occupies in the Rivers state capital city and the eviction order has no political undertone.

The latest eviction notice was issued 20 March 2023 by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers Ministry of Works, Mrs Ebere Dennis-Emenike, “To Whom It May Concern” and titled “Proposed GRA Phase 5 Ozuoba, Port Harcourt Demolition Notice”.

It reads, “Following the imminent commencement of the above project, all structure(s) impacting on the right-of-way of the project have been earmarked for demolition including your own. Consequently, you are by this notice requested to remove such structure(s) within forty eight (48) hours to allow for speedy progress of work.

On intervention, the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) has urged the state government to rescind the decision to demolition the transmission station of Daar Communications.

NUJ Rivers State Council, in a statement signed by Stanley Job, Chairman and Ike Wigodo, Secretary, appealed to the state government embrace dialogue with the media organization for mutual resolution of the dispute.

NUJ statement reads, “We appeal to the Rivers State Government to review the quit notice given to Daar Communications Plc, owners of AIT and Raypower Radio Station. The Press and the Rivers State Government have come a long way as partners in progress.

“We believe proper negotiation and peaceful resolution of the land dispute will serve the Government and people of Rivers better. Whatever the merit of the quit notice, we would not want the world to see the Press in a fight with the Rivers State in view of the long standing mutual relationship.

“NUJ will not be happy to see a Media House in Rivers State demolished over a land dispute that can be resolved peacefully and amicably”