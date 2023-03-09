Wike assures promotion for Rivers civil servants, recruitment of 10,000 more

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has assured Rivers state civil servants of implementation of outstanding promotions and re-injection of ten thousand youths into the state workforce.

The governor gave the assurance Thursday to a delegation of Rivers State branch of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) who visited Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Governor told the visitors, “”We have been paying pension and gratuities every month. Not less than three point something billion Naira is set aside for that purpose, including payment of benefits.

“In fact, the former Accountant General of the State told me yesterday that those of 2016 and 2017 have cleared, but you hear her (immediate Rivers NLC boss, Beatrice Itubo) go to say that that we have not paid for 15 months.

“That is unfair. How will a government, it has never happened in this State, that built a secretariat for NLC and TUC at the same time be anti-labour. Now that she has left, to welcome you, we are going to start the promotion process. I didn’t want her to take credit. You should take the credit.

“So, there is nothing government cannot do for you if we have a good relationship. There is how you go about it. You don’t go about plotting against the downfall of a government which will also affect the welfare of your members.”

He felt the NLC and Rivers workers should be enthusiastic about voting candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Siminialayi Fubara, as next governor of the state because he is one of them, having served at the top level of the state civil service and should understand their feelings so well.

Rivers NLC Chairman, Alex Agwanwor, said his executive committee, elected two days ago, visited to present selves to the governor and pledge loyalty to his administration while also pledging Rivers workers support for Fubara to succeed Wike.

Rivers chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Emechete Chuku, also acknowledged the Wike’s outstanding development strides including commitment to workers welfare while also assuring the governor of workers resolve to vote Fubara as next Rivers governor.