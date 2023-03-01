Why women don’t engage in politics – Ali Baba

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Akpobome, often known as Ali Baba, has revealed why women don’t engage in Nigerian politics.,

He stated this in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, claiming that certain women avoid politics because they do not want to lie, to be in a position of service.

He further asserted that the women who later pursue politics are “frustrated out” of the system.

He said,” See why women run away from politics? Women don’t want to be part of a flawed system.

“Or lie to be in a position of service… and the few women who brave it are frustrated out..