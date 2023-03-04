Why Wikipedia partnered LASG to train 50 teachers – Makinde

By Elizabeth Osayande

The project lead, “Reading wikipedia in the classroom, Lagos state, Ms Kemi Makinde has stated that training teachers on the use of wikipedia in classrooms will enhance their ability including the students’ to critically source, access, and create information from reliable sources.

The training which had partners such as the Wikimedia Foundation, UNESCO, Wikimedia Nigeria User Group, and , including First Digital Press Ltd saw a total of 31 teachers finally completing the training, out of the 50 teachers that indicated interest.

Makinde at the virtual graduation ceremony of the first phase of Reading Wikipedia in the classroom, noted that the training was a success considering that teachers have started implementing what was learned.

Her words: We feel happy that the Lagos state government, through the teaching service commission, TESCOM, was able to approve 50 teachers for the pilot phase of reading Wikipedia in the classroom.

” The training organised by Wikimedia Education Team aims to create critical minds who will inturn inculcate in their students to access information from reliable source, improved learning and research, enable them to create factual information using wikipedia.

” We are happy that some teachers have started implementing what they learned during the course of the training. ” Makinde noted.

In her opening remarks, the senior programme officer, education and community programmes, Wikipedia, Melissa Huertas, who commended the project lead, Mrs Makinde and TESCOM for organising the training praised the teachers who took part in the project.

According to Huertas: ” The importance of the programme is to develop critical and digital skills among participants.

She added that : ” If we are to achieve the sustainable development goals, SDGs, we must see our classes as places students are mentored to be critical thinkers.

” For the above, we hope as participants, you have imbibe the values of lifelong learning to improve the lives of your students.” Huertas stated.

On her part, the chairman, TESCOM, Mrs. Victoria Peregrino who was represented by the permanent secretary of the body, Mrs Olubusola Abidakun explained that:” Wikipedia has added to digital technology Lagos state teachers can use to enhance and facilitate learning.”

The PS ( Abayomi Abolaji) from the Lagos State Ministry of Education representing the commissioner for Education( Mrs Folashade Adefisayo)also suppory

While the National Coordinator UNESCO associated school project network, Ms Tessy Amayo representing herself and the Secretary-General NATCOM- UNESCO

who praised the organizers and participants of the Reading Wikipedia in Lagos classrooms, reiterated that the concluded project for teachers was a handoff tool to improving Digital and information Literacy skills amongst students.

Earlier in her goodwill message, the commissioner for education, Lagos state, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo through the permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, noted that teachers should build on what they have been taught, do more research in order to be the best in what they do

According to her: The end goal of this training is to present students who will excel in their examinations; and teachers who can compete with their counterparts across the globe. You as teachers should build on what you have been taught, do more research so that you can be the best at what you are doing.” Adesifayo explained

The graduation was attended by the Secretary of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Lagos State, LiAnna Davis; the chief programmes officer and deputy director

for Wiki Education, founder of the Wikimedia Nigeria User Group, Mr Olushola Olaniyan, and the co- founder of the IgboWikimedia User Group, Touchi Precious.