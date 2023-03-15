Why we’ll vote Pastor Umo Eno – Uyo residents

…As PDP Guber Candidate Vows To Fulfill All Campaign Promises

Residents of Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State, have vowed that they will vote for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno, on Saturday.

The Uyo residents, who spoke when Pastor Eno led members of the PDP, and a massive crowd of supporters on a road tour in the streets of the city, said that they were optimistic that Pastor Umo Eno would continue the peace currently witnessed in the state.

At the popular Timber Market where the governorship candidate made his first stop over, David Obiora, a building material dealer, who was visibly elated to see Pastor Eno, said that he had bern doing business in Uyo for over seven years and had never had a cause to worry about his safety and that of his properties.

Obiora pledged to vote for Pastor Umo Eno who he described as an epitome of peace.

When the tour train made a brief stop at the Mechanic Village along Abak road, the chairman of the village, Mr. Ekanem Etuk popularly known as Etang Ekak, praised Pastor Eno’s good plans for the business community in the state and assured him of their votes.

At Itam Market, the traders could not contend their joy when Pastor Eno stopped by to chat with them.

One of the women, Mrs. Cecilia Effiong, said that the governorship hopeful was trustworthy since he is a pastor and pledged to vote for him in the coming polls.

The tour train also stopped by Akpan Andem Market, where one of the traders who simply gave her name as Mma Umoh, said “We the market women want a governor that will remember us and Pastor Umo is that man. I and my fellow traders will surely vote for him.”

The popular Ibom Plaza was next stop for the train. Speaking, Ubong Sunday, a newspaper vendor said “For some of us who do business, we want a governor that has been in the line of business too. He will understand the need to provide us with loans to run our business better. I will definitely vote for Pastor Umo Eno.”

Addressing the enormous crowd at each location visited, Pastor Umo Eno made promises to the people and vowed to fulfill them all.

At the Timber Market, Pastor Eno promised to fix water and sanitation systems to address the issue of lack of water and poor hygiene in the market.

He promised to provide a digital system for detecting faults in vehicles at the mechanic village and to relocate the village to a better space with lock up stores for operators.

At Itam and Akpan Andem Markets, Pastor Eno promised to provide soft loans for the traders to further boost their businesses as well as fix Ndiya Street in Akpan Andem and other internal roads.

Pastor Eno promised to remodel Ibom Plaza to be more attractive and fix the big screen there. He further pledged to sustain peace and security in the state.

While vowing to support ICT development in the state, the guber candidate promised to resume work at the science park, a project conceived by for governor Obong Victor Attah, if he becomes governor.