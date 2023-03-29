Why we suspended manual confirmation of results — WAEC

WASSEC candidate

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, said yesterday it abandoned manual confirmation of results for digital because the former was seamless and timely.

Recall that the body recently announced the suspension of manual confirmation of WAEC results.

In a signed statement by the Ag. Head, Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Moyosola Adesina, the examination body noted that digital confirmation of results could be made by individuals, and corporate organisations, among others, provided an authentic email address was given.

The statement read: : “The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria is pleased to inform institutions, organizations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, and the general public that the council will no longer provide manual confirmation or stamping of certificates of candidates who sat the WASSCE from 1999 till date.

”The council has launched the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform for a seamless and timely mode of availing stakeholders of their candidates’ certificates.

“In addition, efforts are underway to expand the platform to accommodate candidates from 1980 and updates will be provided to the public as they become available.

“The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform allows candidates to access, download, and share their original WAEC certificates. Institutions and organizations can also promptly and securely confirm the certificates of candidates.

“Note that certificates accessed and shared through the platform are authentic and sourced directly from the WAEC database.

“We implore stakeholders and the general public to utilize the digital certificate platform developed to ease the bottlenecks associated with the manual access and confirmation system.

“We kindly request that institutions, organizations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, etc, provide email addresses for the digital sharing, receiving, and verification of certificates. “