Why we revoked liberty centre — Enugu govt

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State government has explained the reason why it revoked the operation of the Liberty Center, a business arena inside Liberty estate located in the highbrow area of Independence layout, Enugu.

According to the Managing Director of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, ESHDC, Mr Chuks Agu, the corporation was inundated with petitions by the residents of the estate on the misuse and abuse of the centre, adding that the residents, which are mainly constituted by high-class citizens, also complained about the security threat posed by the misuse of the centre.

Agu gave an instance of a petition submitted by the chairman of the Liberty Estate Residents Association, Engr. Goddy Madueke where highlighted the problems of the Rangers training pitch and the overall security threat as a result of continuous flouting of the order that made the training pitch an exclusive preserve of the Rangers Football Club of Enugu.

The residents complained that the Liberty Estate has gone out of control and that some homeowners are now living in regret with respect to their huge investment in the estate as the value of their homes has continued to plummet under their watch.

“The neighbourhood park has been converted to a drinking and smoking park. Teenage boys and girls always gather until the late hours of the night; in the morning, cans, bottles of beer and condoms have been sited at the park. In a number of cases, residents have made attempts to disperse them but they reconvened later.

“The centre has become a nuisance to the neighbourhood. Teenagers converge at the centre to drink and smoke hemp at any time of the day and late at night. When confronted by a resident, they stated that the owner said they could smoke if they want.

“As you are aware, Mr Chairman, Liberty Estate is one of the prime estates and prime of Enugu state government; God forbid that it goes down in your regime. We, therefore, urge you to use your powers and intervene promptly to the highlighted problems,” Madueke petitioned.

The MD of ESHDC, Agu further disclosed that there were other petitions with similar demands, stating that the corporation had to sanitize the Estate through the action it carried on the liberty centre in order to restore the confidence of homeowners in the estate.