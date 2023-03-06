Why we postponed ‘the wedding after party’ — Adeeko

By Fortune Eromosele

Founder of Donkey Technologies, Whiskey Mistress, and the ticketing platform, Nairatix, Adenike Isi Adeeko, has postponed her upcoming ‘The Wedding After Party.’

The mouth-watering event was originally slated for March 11 this year. The Party’s postponement was announced in a statement shared with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

The postponement according to Adeeko came on the heels of the date clashing with that of the gubernatorial elections, even though elections were not held in the FCT that day.

The Wedding After Party is a one-day event, which was scheduled to take place at Whisky Mistress, Wuse 2, Abuja on March 11th was postponed until April 2023.

Adeeko said, “We are moving the date due to the gubernatorial elections happening on the same date. Even though Abuja has no elections, some of our staff are traveling to their respective hometowns to vote for their governorship candidates.

“To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honored on the new date, we understand that you must be disappointed, but we promise to make your night a memorable and remarkable one. Thank you for understanding, and we look forward to seeing you all shortly.”

The event will be managed by Nairatix. It has been created not just to manage concerts and events, but to create remarkable experiences that the audience would never forget.

Nairatix in the past has hosted different events such for Davido, Patoranking, Wurld, Kizz, Omah Lay, T classic, and many more.