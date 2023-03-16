Why we awarded printing contract to Binani Publishing — INEC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has explained its decision to award a contract for the printing of sensitive materials to a company, Binani Printing Press, allegedly founded by the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Adamawa state, Hajia Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, also known as ‘Binani’.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in a statement on Thursday night said at the point of award, Binani was not listed as a director in the company.

He said; “Our attention has been drawn to a news report that the Commission awarded a contract for the printing of sensitive election materials to Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed. It was alleged in the report that she owns Binani Printing Press Limited.

“Procurements in the Commission go through open competitive bidding and Binani Printing Press Limited was one of the security printing companies that applied to print security documents for the Commission.

“After inspecting the company’s facility and carrying out due diligence at the Corporate Affairs Commission CAC, the Commission was satisfied that they are qualified printers with the requisite technical capacity, security consciousness and expertise in printing security documents. However, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed was not listed as one of the Directors of Binani Printing Press Limited.

“The Commission decided to print all the security documents for the 2023 General Election in the country to help Nigerian printers and assist in growing the national economy.

“The Commission will continue to carry out due diligence in its procurement activities”.

Online news outlet, Sahara Reporters had said it obtained the contract documents on Wednesday which was signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

It said Binani Printing Press, owned by the APC candidate was awarded N434,372,649 to print election results sheets for the 2023 general elections.