Why we are investigating Chude Nnamdi — Police

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigeria Police has confirmed that one Mr Chude Franklin Nnamdi with Twitter handle ‘@chude__’ was arrested in Onitsha, Anambra State on the 18th of March, 2023 by its operatives.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “he (Chude) is being investigated by the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) Abuja, for cyberstalking, pursuant to a complaint received via a petition, about his activities on social media which contravene the provision of Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and other criminal laws.

“Furthermore, a prima facie case has been established against him while the case file has been forwarded to the Force Legal Department for further action.

“The Nigeria Police Force therefore urges members of the public to familiarize themselves with provisions of the law and be aware of the penalties for violating them most especially cybercrime laws with the new trends in the digital media space.”