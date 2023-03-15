Why Rhodes-Vivour can’t win Lagos like Peter Obi – Jandor

By Biodun Busari

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor has said his rival from the Labour Party, LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour cannot win the gubernatorial poll slated for March 18.

Adediran made this known while featuring at the Arise TV News morning show on Wednesday.

He disclosed that many members of the PDP voted massively for the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, while Igbo in Lagos also did the same based on ethnicity and religion.

The PDP guber candidate also said a lot of Nigerians in Diaspora came to vote for Obi, but they have returned to their respective foreign countries.

“Peter Obi won in Lagos and that’s because they said this is our own and we would vote for him. Obi won because of most of our members in PDP voted for him base on ethnicity and religion,” Adediran said.

“If you look at the Igbo-dominated markets like Ojo, Amuwo, Ajeromi and parts of Oshodi-Isolo, Labour Party and Obi won because of ethnicity that we are going to vote our own,” he added.

Adediran boasted he will emerge the winner of the governorship election on Saturday because all the PDP members will vote for him, because he is more popular than Rhodes-Vivour.