Why position of Senate President should be zoned to Northwest -Group

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group,the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria,has given reasons why the position of the President of the Senate should be zoned to the Northwest zone, insisting that the Northwest has produced more winning votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) than any other zone in the country.

Citing more reasons why the position of Senate President should be zoned to the region,Isah Abubakar,President,

Northern Youth Council of Nigeria,said at a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday that their organisation was a non-partisan group, with a special interest in good governance and anti-corruption.

According to him; “we are interested in the smooth running of every organ of the Nigerian state.As we are all aware, a substantial part of the 2023 General Election has been concluded, with only a few States and Federal Constituencies that requires a rerun. Afterward, it will usher us into a new phase of politicking that will produce leaders at the National and State Assemblies.”

“Our group recognizes the fact that the National Assembly is an important institution that ensures checks and balances in the running of the affairs of the country. Hence, considering the outcome of the 2023 Presidential Election wherein, our leader emerged from the southern part of the country, it is only right for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to Zone the Number 3 position in the country, which is the Senate President to the North Western part of the Country.”

“This call is premised on the following fact: That the region produced 2,884,132 votes which represents about 32% of the Total gained by the APC which enabled them to produce the next President of the Country. A Performance of this magnitude is highly significant and should be adequately rewarded for the sake of unity, peace, progress, and national cohesion.”

“The Position of President of the Senate is for capacity, competence and experience not sentiments driven and the North West Region is prepared for this national assignment.We, therefore wish to plead with the leadership of the APC and Senators-elect for the 10th National Assembly to accord maximum support to any of the ranking senators from the Northwest to emerge as the Senate President.”

“Moreso, we have discovered that the ranking Senator aspiring to be Senate President from North West Zone has the highest ranking among the list of all Senators from both the Northern and Southern part of the country to lead the 10th Senate. We want to further assure Nigerians that our people would continue to work towards one indivisible country, for the prosperity of all as we did during the general election,” he said.