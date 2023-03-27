Why Nigeria, Qatar must maintain sustainable relationship — Sirika

Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

NIGERIA and Qatar must maintain a sustainable relationship for both countries to benefit from their strengths, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said.



He pointed out that Nigeria yearns for investments and is also committed to its policy of ease of doing business for investors.



He said the rate of returns on investments in Nigeria is 34 percent and the highest in the world with a population of over 200 million people, adding that Qatar on its part is blessed with oil and gas with other areas of investment.



Sirika made this call in a statement, signed by the Head, of Press & Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, and obtained by our correspondent, on Monday, in Abuja.



Sirika made this call during a courtesy visit of the Charge d’Affaires of Qatar, Ahmed Mohammed Y.E Al-Hor to the Ministry on Monday 27th March 2023 in Abuja.



Sirika said: “Qatar is rich in oil and gas with other areas of investments just as Nigeria equally has infrastructures required for a smooth business operation.”



Also, Sirika further noted that Nigeria and Qatar need to improve their visa policy noting that the restrictions on both sides are making it difficult to connect the two countries as expected.