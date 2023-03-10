Why Igbo in Plateau will vote Labour Party candidate – Igbo leader, Metchie

Ahead of the governorship poll, Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions, ASATU, Dr.John Metchie, Friday, called on Igbo residents in Plateau State to support and vote for Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in the state, Dr Patrick Dakum.

The Igbo leader, who spoke in Jos described Dakum as a God-fearing, honest and kind-hearted gentleman, noting that his experience in public service will stand him in good stead.

Metchie also assured the Igbo community that if Dakum is elected, he will protect them and their businesses as the LP candidate is a prominent friend of the Igbo

His words: “This morning, I met with the governorship candidate of the LP in Plateau State Dakum and his Deputy, Mr. Edward Pwajork, SAN. Dakun is an honest and trustworthy person that has what it takes to pilot the affairs of Plateau State.

“Edward, the incoming deputy governor, was my senior in school and a very good friend. I can assure the people of Plateau State that both of them will make a positive change.

“I call on all the good people of Plateau State and Igbo residents to come out in their numbers to vote for the Labour Party from top to bottom. I also want to assure the people of Plateau State that Patrick and his running mate will bring back the glory of Plateau state within the shortest possible time in office.”