Brian 3rill is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. His music blends elements of Afrobeat, Afro-pop, Afro Swing, Rnb, and Afro-beat, creating a unique style that is all his own.

The vibrant star, whose real name is Adeyinka Segunmaru, long interest in Afro-beat which has influenced him to build his own sound Afrovibe genre.

In July 2020 Brian 3rill dropped his debut single ‘Feran’ which became an instant success and enjoy lots of air-plays on the radio.

In December 2020 he released his second single Desire which became one of his most streamed tracks on the media platforms.

In January 2021 Brian 3rill teamed up with Lyio and made the Greatness – EP which featured top tracks like Joromi and Number One. He followed up by dropping an unannounced EP in which he featured dope fast rising afrobeat stars.

In this interview, Brian 3rill speaks about taking his craft to the next level, upcoming project,s and many others.

Who is Adeyinka Segunmaru?

I am an artiste and business analyst, I was born on November 13th, born and brought up in Magodo, Lagos State but hailed from Ogun State. I have MSC in IBM.

Who is your role model?

My dad is my role model.

What are your Hobbies?

I love sports and reading.

What you’re passionate about?

I am passionate about life and my creativity.

What was your growing up like?

Growing up was an unforgettable fun moment that shaped my life into the man I am becoming. I grew up with my family and siblings.

How difficult is it to be a Nigerian talent outside Nigeria?

It’s quite challenging to get creative because for example, working with producers who are unfamiliar with the Afrobeats sound.

How would you describe your struggle over the years to find your feet in the industry?

The struggle is real and I believe everyone goes through their individual challenges, but perseverance and staying consistent are what will bring about success.

How long have you been in the music industry?

I started music officially in June 2020 when I released my first single “Feran”.

Was there a time you feel like quitting?

The most recent challenge I faced was with a video director who shot a video and took a long time before he could edit the video. That time, I felt like quitting.

Does having a record label play a big role in the industry?

Having a record label is major for artists to steer the direction of their careers.

Who influences you in the music industry?

I listen to all genres of music but my influence mainly comes from everyday struggles.

Who would you like to collaborate with among the heavyweights in the music industry?

Someday I would like to collaborate with Burna Boy.

What do you think the future holds for the Nigerian music industry?

The Nigerian music industry is the future and it will only be right if we have proper legislation that rewards creatives.

If you’re not doing music, what will you be doing??

If I wasn’t doing music, I’d be in Real Estate development.

What other project do you want to embark on now?

I understand the challenges upcoming artists face to get their music distributed, I’d like to help them in such simple areas.

Your advice to younger artists like you?

Firstly walk with God, stay true to, and educate yourself about the industry. Stay consistent with your craft, and trust the timing of your life.

What is your future plan?

I plan to keep creating music while I evolved as a human, and also I’d also give other artists the opportunity to be heard.