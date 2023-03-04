Why I fled Nigeria after losing family members, properties, Europe-based Nigerian narrates

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A Europe-based Nigerian identified as Ikenna Michael Ozigbo, has said he decided to flee Nigeria to save his life after the mysterious death of his only brother and father.

Ozigbo also recounted that on his departure from Nigeria, an influential kinsman illegally took possession of a huge portion of land belonging to his (Ikenna) father, after pleas for the property were turned down.

He said: “One of my father’s kinsmen who is highly-placed and connected to the government, who sees himself as very powerful and untouchable, asked my father for a piece of land to build a school. But my father refused and told him that he had two sons who would definitely need the piece of land in the future.

“He vowed to deal with my father and members of his family. When my father told me, I told him not to cede any piece of land to anybody. As an only child, my father inherited many landed properties.

“In mysterious circumstances shortly after, I lost both my father and younger brother. While I am not saying this big man is responsible for their death, I had to leave for my dear life because I was afraid I could be the next to go. The man has taken over my father’s compound, having earlier demolished the family house.

“I am currently in Europe because the man is probably searching for me to eliminate me,” he said.

Ikenna noted that for now, his dream is to stay focused and earn a decent living in Europe, adding that in spite of the pain occasioned by the tragedy, justice will prevail at the appropriate time.