Why Folarin Balogun needs to be a top target for USMNT

Folarin Balogun isn’t a name but an emotion to many. It’s not an unknown fact that there’s been a tussle between the three countries – Nigeria, England, and the United States, regarding acquiring Balogun into their national team ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup. He is eligible to join any one of the three countries. His parents are of Nigerian descent, his birthplace is the United States, and he was brought up in London. In an interview, he said that he definitely feels English, yet he is American as well since he has relatives in New York. Nigeria is also of equal importance to him, as that’s where his roots are.

Folarin Balogun has attained a remarkable feat in the 2022-2023 season of Ligue 1 with 15 goals in only 24 games. This achievement has put him on par with Jonathan David. He’s just behind Mbappe. Such an amazing player would certainly be an asset to whichever country he chooses.



Why Should USMNT Make Folarin Balogun Their Top Target?

Balogun has been quite flexible regarding his international selection. He even said that he has kept all his options open.



Now, coming to how the USMNT (United States men’s national soccer team) would benefit with Folarin Balogun on their side – the reasons are umpteen.



They’d Get a Good Striker

One of the biggest drawbacks in the USMNT team at present is the dearth of a good striker. This was also evident from their performance in the 2022 World Cup. In fact, Haji Wright was the only striker to score a goal in the 4 games played; however, unintentional. There’s no point in guessing that with Balogun’s addition to the USMNT, they would for sure be at an advantage. The fact that Balogun is an incredible talent isn’t unknown. This modern and amazing striker shares a wonderful rapport with the ball, visible through his remarkable footwork and indomitable zeal to get the ball into the net at the earliest.

Eric Wynalda, the American coach, mentioned that with Balogun in the team, a lot of their problems would be solved.



They’d Have a Star in the Making

Balogun’s 15 goals from 25 matches in the Ligue 1 2022-23 games have created a frenzy in the football; circuit. His fans in the US have been going gaga over his achievements and have even made pleas to the federation to take a stand in getting Balogun on the team. In fact, in reply to one of Balogun’s tweets about his professional hat trick, a fan responded positively. The latter wished the striker made the next hat trick for the US. He even had emojis of the US flag next to his comment. In fact, fans and supporters even feel that Balogun’s addition to the US soccer team would make it look complete.



In fact, Wynalda is confident that if Balogun chooses to join USMNT, he would for sure be a star.

However, the present state of the USMNT isn’t good. It lacks a head coach, sporting director, and full-time general manager. There are a lot of things that are needed to be fixed in-house before taking external matters into consideration. Yet, there’s no denying that Balogun’s inclusion in USMNT would benefit them in several aspects.



While giving an interview last November on the website of Ligue 1 Balogun revealed that he would make his decision soon. He is aware of the hullabaloo regarding his joining the national team. However, he mentions that he’d be revealing his decision soon. It wouldn’t be based on what the media or people are saying. However, he’d do what is best for him. He would even discuss the same with his family.