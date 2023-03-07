Why Delta youths want  Oborevwori as Governor –  Mark Obi

Amb. Mark Obi, GPPA Patron Oshimili South Ambassadors has enumerated various reasons why despite the numerous factions in the fight for a stable democracy, the youths in Delta State are firm in their resolve to support the candidature of Delta State PDP Gubernatorial candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the Governor come 11th March 2023.

Obi revealed that the youths of the State have in them a blueprint of a MORE industrialised Delta State under the leadership of Oborevwori considering his impacts and relationship towards the youths in Delta.

He noted that the street credibility mantra often associated with his campaign in addition to the MORE Agenda has revealed the competency of Hon Oborevwori as it has hinted at an accessible and youth-friendly government, one willing to ensure that the yearnings and aspirations of Deltans and those living in Delta are taking into consideration.

“The PDP Governorship Candidate Sheriff Oborevwori is closer to the youths than any other candidate. Oborevwori when elected as? Governor will ensure the welfare and security of the people, leveraging on the barrage of E-Security solutions which are in line with best global practices in fighting today’s crime”

He disclosed the proposed plan of the Oborevwori led Government to despite the Economic crisis ravaging the globe, recruit and re-train more teachers, hinting at an increase in incentives as well as an upgrade in the teaching and learning process citing the introduction and promotion of ICT based educational solutions thereby ensuring that our students are able to compete with their contemporaries around the world as well as ensure that millions of youths are gainfully employed all in a bid to increase the number of sustainable jobs and entrepreneurs in the State.

Obi further revealed that the Delta State Government has almost perfected plans to partner with Multinational ICT firm, First Rhema Solutions Limited and International Computer manufacturer Hewlett-Packard popularly known as HP to establish the first-ever HP Computer Assembling Plant in Nigeria which is estimated to employ over 50,000 youths drawn from the 3 senatorial zones in Delta State as well as other ICT based business solutions which will employ thousands of teeming youths annually.

“We live in dark times, one that is full of uncertainty for our youths as well as our collective struggle for a sustainable democratic government, a struggle which has seen us divide ourselves into factions with the sole aim to salvage what is left of our democracy, there never seems to be an end to the never say die spirit of the Obidients as they love to be called, as there seem to be at least one in every home, their courage is worth emulating. it is in this regard that comes Saturday the 11th of March, 2023, I invite everyone irrespective of party affiliations, tribe, and religion to vote for someone who cares about us as well as put the interest of the common man first before his own. Oborevwori is that candidate we need as our governor and together we can do M.O.R.E” he said.