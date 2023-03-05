Why APC, Tinubu ‘re celebrated with Abuja Victory Concert – Aliyu

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, weekend explained why the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu were celebrated with Abuja Victory Concert was to loudly announce APC’s victory in the February 25 Presidential election and to rally support for their candidates in the upcoming governorship and State Assembly elections holding on March 11.

Aliyu along with other top officials in the FCT administration addressed the huge crowd and solicited for their votes for all candidates of the party during the elections on March 11.

The Abuja Victory Concert was hosted by FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

The Abuja Victory Concert featured musical performances, cultural displays, and speeches by top APC officials.

Meanwhile, she expressed gratitude to the electorate in the nation’s capital for their support and of the FCT for their support and appealed to them massively vote for the APC in the March 11elections.

However, as an APC stalwart, she (Aliyu) stressed that APC should have a very formidable stronghopd and structure in FCT.

She also assured the crowd that the party would upscale development across the six Area Councils and ensure FCT maintains its status as Nigeria’s capital and pride of Africa.

And to members of the party, she charged them to be focused and assiduously work and ensure the party’s success come March 11.