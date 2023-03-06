Whistleblowers arrested in Niger over false ballot thumb-printing claims

The Niger State Command on Sunday invaded situation room of the All Progressive Congress gubernatorial candidate in Niger State, Umar Bago.

According to the Director of Digital and Strategic Communications of the Bago Campaign Organisation, Abdulberqy Ebbo the policemen came into the building and ransacked the situation room, saying they were acting on a tip-off from some people.

Ebbo said the Divisional Police Officer, who led the search, said he was reliably informed that officials of the Independent Electoral Commission were in the building with sensitive materials thumb-printing ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial election in favour of the APC.

He said, “I got a call that the situation was being searched by the police. I rushed there and asked the DPO what was going on and he said they were informed that INEC staff were in the situation room thumb-printing ahead of the governorship election on Saturday.

“When they finished searching, they discovered that there was no such thing going on in the building. At that time, the Commissioner of Police had also arrived on the premises, so the boys who have the information were arrested for giving false information to the police.

“As I was arriving at the building, I noticed many PDP members standing by and then I realised the report had come from them and they seemed ready to cause trouble. The CP said having a situation room wasn’t out of place.”

The PPRO, Abiodun Wasiu said two persons were arrested for giving false information to the police in an attempt to cause breach of peace in the state.

“The informant who was identified as Engineer Ndagi and one other were immediately arrested for giving false information and attempt to cause breach of peace at the scene.”