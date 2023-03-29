‘When bleeding, go to hospital’, Toolz counters Faith Oyedepo on testimony

On-air-personality, Toolz Oniru has disagreed with the testimony shared by Faith Oyedepo, wife of the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo

Faith, on Monday, recalled how she saw blood flowing from her nearly four decades ago when she was pregnant with her first son and then told her husband that she “had a miscarriage”.

She said that David Oyedepo, in his reaction, told her that “you can’t have a miscarriage” before asking to be served his meal.

“I remember when I was pregnant with our first son, one day I saw blood flowing from me,” she wrote.

“When my husband returned home, I told him that I had a miscarriage. Boldly, and without any hesitation, he said, “You can’t have a miscarriage!”, and then asked to be served his meal.”

Faith said her husband’s statement “activated the spirit of faith and the pregnancy was sustained.”

Her testimony has since sparked conversations on social media.

Jumping on it, Toolz on Tuesday said that a pregnant woman bleeding from a possible miscarriage should be taken to a hospital, and not asked to prepare a meal.

“Pls don’t do this. If you’re bleeding from a possible miscarriage…go to hospital,” she wrote.

“Last thing you should be doing is making food for anyone.

Pls don't do this. If you’re bleeding from a possible miscarriage…go to hospital. Last thing you should be doing is making food for anyone. https://t.co/2I2cW1j4UD — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) March 28, 2023