Whatever happens in Nigeria affects Africa, Thabo Mbeki tells Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

A former South Africa’s President and Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission to Nigeria, Thabo Mbeki, has reminded President-elect, Bola Tinubu that whatever happens in Nigeria affects the African continent.

The ex-South African leader, then, urged Tinubu to forge a strong presidency that will focus on the Dark Continent when he assumes office on 29th May, 2023.

Tinubu, a former Lagos governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, emerged as the winner of the presidential election held last Saturday with an aggregate of 8,794,726 votes.

He won 12 states which were Rivers, Borno, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Zamfara, Jigawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo and Ogun.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu presented him with the Certificate of Return on Wednesday.

Reacting to the victory, Mbeki visited Tinubu in his Abuja residence on Thursday after the completion of the Commonwealth Observer Mission assignment in the country.

Affirming that the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections were fair and credible, the South African leader asked Tinubu to make the entire African continent his compass when he takes over the reins of government.

“Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with a big economy. Whatever happens here sets the pace for the rest of Africa.

“We need a strong Nigerian presidency that will also focus on the African region,” Mbeki said.

“Your opponent will be looking for the smallest thing to throw stones at. That is the way of democracy,” he added.

Soliciting the support of all African leaders, the President-elect assured the continent of his resolved commitment to promoting African integration and economic development. He also promised to work with Mbeki and other leaders of the continent in this direction.

“Please Mr President (Mbeki), don’t be far from us,” Tinubu added.