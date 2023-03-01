What Shehu Sani told Atiku, Obi, others after presidential election

Senator Shehu Sani

By Biodun Busari

A former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has advised the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party – Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively to address their massive followers.

The ex-federal lawmaker also called out on all the presidential candidates and leaders of the opposition political parties to congratulate the winner, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, or take their grievances to the judiciary.

Sani made these known via Twitter on the backdrop of the declaration of Tinubu as the President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday.

He also sued for calm amidst all this, reiterating that unity and peace are significant to the democratic principles of Nigeria.

“The candidates and leaders of the opposition should address their teeming supporters. They should either congratulate the winner or take the path of seeking legal redress over the electoral infractions. Meanwhile, a call for unity and peace is of importance for our democracy and country,” Sani wrote.

The candidates & leaders of the opposition should address their teaming supporters.They should either congratulate the winner or take the path of seeking legal redress over the electoral infractions.Meanwhile a call for unity and peace is of importance 4 our democracy & country.— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, the former senator had called on every Nigerian to join hands in building the country after the keenly contested election.