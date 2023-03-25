What Otti’s victory means for Abia, Nigeria – Jombo

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sublime Industries Ltd & Sublime Hotels & Suites, Chief Kelvin Jombo, has hailed the emergence of Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate Alex Otti, as governor of Abia State.

Jombo in a statement, said Otti’s victory at the March 18, 2023 election was expected and well-deserved.

Otti polled a total of 175,466 to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP who scored 88,526. Consequently, the LP won in 10 LGAs, the PDP in six LGAs, and the Young Peoples Party in one LGA.

According to Jombo, “listening to Alex Otti’s acceptance speech on live television few minutes after he was declared winner of the Abia State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the people of the state can conclude that the long awaited time is here.

“The Governor-elect understands the problems of Abia and has immediately promised to build a new Abia, by first, tackling the infrastructure decay and payment of pensions before the end of the year.

“I wish you God’s guidance, strength, direction, and the wisdom to deliver on your mandate to the people of Abia State. Your Excellency, Dr Alex Otti, I once again, congratulate you on you well deserved victory.

“I must commend the INEC, especially the Returning Officer Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti who ensured the mandate of the Abia people stand. History will remember Prof Nnenna.”