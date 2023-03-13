We’ve stolen 100 motorcycles in 3 months — Suspects confess

— Amotekun arrests rape suspect, who hires gun to criminals in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun has arrested the leader of a syndicate, Olamide Wasiu, who specialised in stealing motorcycles, within states in the south West.

Members of the syndicate, have confessed to stealing over 100 motorcycles in Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun states within three months.

Parading the 35-year-old leader of the syndicate, alongside other suspected criminals, the state chairman of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said in Akure that the suspect was arrested following intelligence reports.

Adeleye said that ” We have a syndicate, Olamide Wasiu, (35) that specializes and operates within Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun states in stealing of Motorcycles, there is always a buyer who comes in midway with a truck to harvest all the motorcycles that had been stolen from Ondo state.

“We had been on the track of the syndicate and we are able to apprehend the ringleader who confessed that he had stolen over 100 motorcycles within three months from Ondo state.

“We also arrested a syndicate of kidnappers, where we have the ringleader who confessed to the crime.

The chairman added that “We also have a 49yr old man, Olusegun Adegoroye, who is in possession of military wears, cap and boot along with arms they use to carry out their operation.

“Also, we have a rape suspect, Sunday Abuto, when we searched his house, we found out that he has three guns and we are able to establish that he used to hire these guns to criminals among other offences.

Adeleye, said that the security outfit after its investigations would send the suspects to a competent court for trial.”

The chairman expressed happiness that the crime rate across the state has been reduced and attributed

it to the synergy between the security agencies in the state and the journalists for the timely dissemination of information.

During an interview, the leader of the motorcycle syndicate, Wasiu Olamide, confessed that they have operated freely without molestations until the personnel of Amotekun swooped on them.

Wasiu said that they snatched the motorcycles from their owners mostly at night and also steal others where their owners parked them.

He told newsmen that the members of the syndicates are scattered across the southwest states where they operate.