We’ve no doubt with your leadership qualities – Kano monarch tells Governor-elect

By Bashir Bello

The Emir of Gaya, Aliyu Ibrahim has said it has no doubt about the leadership qualities of the Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf to deliver and take the state to a greater height.

The Monarch stated this in a letter to congratulate the Governor-elect over his victory at the last Saturday’s election.

Ibrahim said the task ahead of the Governor-elect is easy, judging from capacity, leadership qualities and wealth of experience he will bring to bear on the job.

According to him, “We are confident and convinced that your Excellency will deliver the best for the State and nation in general.

“Judging from your capacity, wealth of experience, exposure and leadership qualities, this will be an easy task.

“We join close associates and well-wishers to pray for Almighty Allah’s guidance, protection and make it easy for you.

“On behalf of myself, my family, council members, and the entire people of Gaya Emirate, I deem it opt to express my felicitation and congratulate you over your victory in the recent Kano state governorship election,” the Emir, Ibrahim however stated.