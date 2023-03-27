We’ve expended huge investment on education- Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, said that his administration has expended huge investment on education in the last six years.

Akeredolu said this at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa (OAUSTECH), held at Okitipupa.

A total of 982 graduands from six sets earned the University’s first degrees.

A total of 26 graduands made first class division.

He said he was alarmed on assumption of office with the deplorable condition of things in the University especially in terms of roads, buildings and other essential facilities connected to a conducive learning environment.

“This informed our resolve to change the narrative, by immediately commencing a gradual, radical and systematic implementation of the State Government’s Strategic Plan for the university.

“I am delighted to recall that within our 100 days in office, we facilitated the asphalt overlay of the first phase of the university road network and inaugurated same for use.

” We have also recently approved the construction of a 2.5 kilometre road network for the University which has achieved about 75% level of completion.” the Governor said.

Akeredolu said that as part of his administration’s intervention, he has released funds for the completion of some major building projects which were abandoned for almost a decade.

According to him, the projects completed include the University Senate Building, the University Library and the University Auditorium.

He declared his resolve to open up other similar abandoned projects which shall be completed in batches as the state’s finances improve.

Governor Akeredolu, who said it is a new era in OAUSTECH, assured that his administration has not relented in supporting the university in all spheres.





“To this end, our administration has tremendously supported in the university’s quest for TETFund funding. Today, we are all happy that the university has started to have the presence of TETFund projects while more opportunities are underway.

“We have also noted that within the last six years of our administration, OAUSTECH, which used to offer courses only in the School of Science, has added courses in two additional schools: School of Engineering and Engineering Technology and the School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

“All courses offered by the university in the three schools have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). I commend the university management and Council for these achievements”, the Governor said.

The Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of the University, Professor Akinbo Adesomoju, took time to commended the governor for his non- relenting efforts at improving the institution through many interventions, especially in terms of infrastructural developments.

He said the present administration has been able to complete several previously abandoned capital projects in the University including the Main Auditorium, development of internal road network among several others.

The combined Convocation also witnessed conferment of a Postgraduate Degree of Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) of the University on the Chancellor of the institution and Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba (Dr) Frederick Akinruntan, in recognition of his success stories in the global business environment.