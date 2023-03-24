We’re unafraid of Super Eagles — Guinea-Bissau forward, João Mario

Ahead of the 2O23 AFCON qualifer match against Nigeria, Guinea Bissau forward Joao Mario has revealed that his side are not afraid of the Super Eagles.

Mario said that football is a 50-50 game, and that the Super Eagles will be given as quite the respect they deserve.

The Djurtus will take on the three-time African champions on Friday, 25 March in Group A match day three fixture at the MKO Abiola

national stadium.

Both teams will meet again on Monday, 27 March for the return leg with the Guinea-Bissau hosting the Super Eagles.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mario said the spirits among the Guinea-Bissau players are high, adding that they are ready to face Nigeria.

“Our mood is magnificent, you can tell the fact in the first training in Abuja despite the long journey we made. But with this spirit that we have trained, I think it will enable us to be ready for the game,” Mario was quoted on the Guinea-Bissau Football Federation Facebook page.

“The dimension of the country’s name, with its players, does not move anything with the players of Guinea-Bissau, because nowadays football is 50-50 and we will enter the field to do our jobs, respecting the opponent and I repeat we will do our jobs.”

This will be the second time both countries will be facing each other at senior level.

Their first meeting was at the group stage of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon where the Super Eagles won 2-0.

Guinea-Bissau are second behind the Eagles with four points after victory against São Tomé and draw with Sierra Leone.