We’re ready to kill, ready to die today — Police warn troublemakers

ENUGU – The Police have issued a stern warning to individuals and groups intending to disrupt Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections held in 28 States across Nigeria.

”Anybody that wants to disrupt the system should be ready to die, and anybody that wants to die should come out and disrupt the system.

If you love your life, keep away, cast your vote, go home and wait for the result,” the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South-East, John Amadi, issued the warning on Thursday in Umuahia, while addressing officers of the state command at the Police Officers’ Mess, Umuahia.