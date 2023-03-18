We’re Obidient, but not members of labour party – APGA candidate

APGA

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA House of Assembly candidate, Mr. Ebuka Igwe, has said that most of the political parties in Idemili South state constituency in Anambra state supported the Obi-dient movement during the presidential election even without being members of the Labour Party, LP.

Igwe who spoke to newsmen at his Alor polling unit, while casting his vote, said: “as members of Obi-dient family which is an ideology, we supported Peter Obi but in this case of the House of Assembly,

He commended the turnout of voters, but however, pointed out that there were pockets of election violence recorded in some places, believing to be the stronghold of APGA.

According to him, the truth is that we’re not intimated, because labour party is different from Obidient, all of us are Obidient during the first election, because of our love and we believe in the person of Mr. Peter Obi”.

“We are not members of labour Party, labour party is a political party, while Obidient is an ideology, so all of us are Obidient and we don’t belong to labour party”, he said.

“Today’s turnout is good, though it’s peaceful, there are pockets of violence here and there, electioneering in Nigeria can not be 100 percent perfect, so far so good it’s moving not well”.

“The voting process seems to be faster, compared to the presidential and national assembly election. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC officials were also here on time”.

“I am optimistic that I must win the election because I have the support of the grassroots which is the most important thing, because democracy is a game of numbers and we believe that we have the numbers, am optimistic that APGA will win this elections landslide.

“My opposition is not on the ground when it comes to the individual, I stand out among them, I am a lawyer by profession, and the house of assembly has to do with law making, I believed that as a lawyer I have an added advantage over them.