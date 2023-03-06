WellaHealth moves to offer Nigerians access to quality health

By Juliet Umeh

In a swift response to address the declining healthcare sector in Nigeria, WellaHealth, a Nigerian-based technology-driven healthcare startup, has said that it is on a mission to make quality health care more affordable for the citizens in the country.



The startup, which emerged in 2017 with cutting-edge health solutions that leverage medical facilities, HMO resources, and digital technologies told Vanguard that it is poised to ensure easy access to high-quality healthcare, reduce the need for self-medication, and eliminate massive out-of-pocket health expenses for the over 97 percent of Nigerians not covered by formal health plans.



WellaHealth CEO, Dr. Ikpeme Neto, said: “The platform is a leading health plan provider that is stress-free, affordable, and tailored to suit your needs. On the platform, users get less than half of what they pay for basic HMO coverage, a reliable health plan designed to protect you, your family, and your business. “WellaHealth aims to provide the lower and middle classes with access to quality health care without breaking the bank.



“It is a well-known fact that the Nigerian healthcare system is in desperate need of change, and this is why WellaHealth has rapidly expanded coverage and scope of medical services, launching enhanced WellaHealth 2.0 and acquiring the online health platform, Wellvis, in 2022 to strengthen its telemedicine capabilities to ensure fast, quality, and affordable medical services.



“Its commitment to innovation and bringing quality medical care closer to the people has recently achieved landmark recognition by featuring at Times Square and being named by the Norrsken Foundation as one of the 100 most impactful global startups driving positive change.



“At the moment, countries in sub-Saharan Africa have the lowest patient-to-doctor ratio in the world, with 0.23 doctors for every 10,000 people, compared to 84.2 doctors in the most developed countries.

“Initially starting with malaria coverage, WellaHealth has expanded to cover consultation for other common illnesses and infections and now chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Users can get all these and even diet plans for as low as N800 per month at their nearest pharmacy.



“Over the last few years, WellaHealth has been selected for the $100,000 PandemicTech Innovation Fellowship, joined the Catalyst Fund backed by UK Aid and JPMorgan Chase, marked World Stroke Day with free blood pressure tests for over 100,000 Nigerians across its 600 partner pharmacies.

“It has partnered with Verve to provide quality and affordable healthcare access to Verve cardholders, partnered with state governments to expand operations across Nigeria.



“It has partnered with Stanbic IBTC to include WellaHealth insurance subscription functionality to the Stanbic IBTC @ease module.



“WellaHealth has also partnered with Piggyvest for its CSR to provide malaria health cover to Nigerians, and was subsequently shortlisted for Google’s $4 million Black Founders Fund, BFF.”



Neto added: “Looking to the future, WellaHealth is developing an enhanced Partnership for Good Initiative with companies seeking to deploy health plans for their customers and communities and putting together a Holiday Giving Initiative, offering people the avenue to cover the health benefits of others.”